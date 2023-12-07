Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje lands in Delhi amid tussle for CM post but says just meeting daughter-in-law

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after registering victory in state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh hasn't yet decided on who will be the chief ministers and leaders in the race are lobbying hard. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached Delhi on Wednesday night (Dec 6), just ahead of a probable party meeting on Thursday. It is being reported that the name of Rajasthan CM may be finalised in this meet.

When asked by the media about her Delhi visit, Raje dodged the question saying she has come to visit her daughter-in-law. Raje, although a heavyweight in Rajasthan politics and one of the leaders in the race to become the CM, has seen the party lose elections under her watch in 2018 when she was the state chief minister. She has held the post twice in past.

It is being said that the BJP is keen to give chance to a new face in the state.

Watch | Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's killers identified, protesters call for Rajasthan bandh × Several BJP MPs who contested the assembly elections this time tendered their resignation and met PM Modi. Among these leaders are Rajyavarshan Rathore, Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Uday Pratap Singh, Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari.

This indicates these leaders' willingness to return to state politics and more importantly, put their hats in the ring for the post of chief minister.

Vasundhara Raje is known among her supporters as 'Raani' (queen). In spite of BJP's tumble in elections under her stewardship, she does retain sizeable political capital. After the results were announced following the recently concluded counting of votes, several BJP MLAs had gone to meet Raje to pay her a courtesy visit. They claimed that it was not a show of strength.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, first Congress leader to lead state

In recently concluded polls, BJP has been able to clinch majority mark all by itself. In the 200-seat legislative assembly, BJP has bagged 115 seats. The Congress, which was in power before elections got reduced to 69 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two constituencies while other parties registered victory on 13 seats.