Rajasthan couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthan, stranded in Tripura due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, has named its newborn baby ‘Lockdown’.

Sanjay Bauri said he and his pregnant wife, Manju, had come to Tripura from Dausa district of Rajasthan six months ago to sell toys, steel utensils and plastic products on the streets of Agartala.

“My wife gave birth to a baby boy at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital here six days ago. We named him ‘Lockdown’ remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time,” Bauri told reporters.

The baby was born on April 13.

"The baby is fine. We are getting food from the administration. He is fine," Bauri said.

Many hawkers like the Bauri couple who had come to Tripura from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, got stranded in the northeastern state due to the lockdown.

Including them, 63 migrant vendors are left stranded in Badharghat.

"We tried to return to our native places and went to Badharghat Railway Station, only to find the train services suspended," Bauri said.

Manju wants to return home as soon as the lockdown is lifted. “We will leave for our village as soon as the lockdown is lifted. But we will never forget the kind gesture of the GRP personnel," he said.

Earlier, a Raipur couple named their newborn twins -- Corona and Covid. The twins, they said, would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown.

The twins were born on the intervening night of March 26-27 at a government hospital in Raipur.

However, the couple said they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

