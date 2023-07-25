India rain updates: Schools, colleges shut in four Kerala districts after thunderstorms alert

A holiday has been declared in Kerala on Tuesday (July 25) for all schools and colleges as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms at most places in the south Indian state from July 23 to July 26. The holiday had been declared for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

The district collectors said in an official statement that professional colleges and schools under ICSE and CBSE will also be closed. The educational institutes were also closed on Monday due to the heavy rainfall forecast.

The weather office issued yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod apart from Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

However, there will be no change in the Kannur University PSC exams schedule. The district collectors advised the students to stay away from water-logged areas in the state while coming to the examination centre.

Kerala faces the wrath of monsoon

After a brief interval, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon. Three persons lost their lives on Sunday (July 23) in various incidents related to rain, PTI reported.

Two minor boys, Hadhi and Hashir from Wayanad district lost their lives on Sunday after they were fell into a water body while on their way to tuition class. A youngster also drowned in Thrissur district.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority said a few relief camps have been opened in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasargod districts and as of now, 38 persons have been housed there.

The authority also said that there were numerous cases of tree felling across the state and damage to houses and other buildings.

In its weather forecast, the Met Department has predicted light/moderate to heavy rain in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala till July 27.

(With inputs from agencies)

