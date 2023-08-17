Rain updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other Indian states

The heavy rainfalls have battered the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the states are expected to not get any relief from downpours anytime soon. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted substantial rainfall in the mountainous region of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next four days.

The Met Department has also predicted a likelihood of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are anticipated in Uttarakhand from August 15 to 19.

Meanwhile, Skymet Vice President Meteorology and Climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from August 20.

Himachal Pradesh University closed till August 19

The Himachal Pradesh in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till August 19 whereas University Library to be closed till August 20. The order further that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties.

Light to moderate rain expected in Uttarakhand

As per Met Department Dehradun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Moderate rainfall is also predicted at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

Rainfall in other parts of India

According to the latest bulletin from IMD, there is a forecasted rise in rainfall activity in East India starting from Wednesday. From Thursday to Sunday, Chhattisgarh can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Similarly, over the upcoming weekend, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are anticipated to experience similar weather conditions.

After an interruption of almost a fortnight, the southwest monsoon is on the brink of a resurgence in Maharashtra. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are signs pointing to a partial revival of the monsoon in Maharashtra starting from Thursday.

