India hands over Indian Navy Dornier aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force

In a significant development highlighting strong bilateral ties and collaboration, the Indian Navy Dornier aircraft was officially handed over to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) during a ceremony held at SLAF Base Katunayake on Wednesday. The event witnessed the ceremonial transfer of the aircraft by the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay to Sagala Ratnayaka, the Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser to the President on National Security of Sri Lanka. The Gathering included senior officials from the Sri Lanka Air Force, and the Indian Defense Adviser, highlighting the importance of this occasion.

The aircraft, an India-made Dornier, represents a pivotal milestone in the collaboration between the two nations. This marks the second Dornier aircraft to be leased to the SLAF through a grant from the Government of India. It replaces the initial Indian Navy Dornier, which had served for a year and was returned to India for scheduled maintenance after its ceremonial handover to President Ranil Wickremesinghe exactly one year ago, on August 15, 2022.

The introduction of the advanced Indian Navy Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft represents a considerable augmentation in Sri Lanka's surveillance capabilities. This addition to the SLAF's existing fleet is anticipated to act as a force multiplier, substantially contributing to the nation's security efforts. At the ceremony, Indian High Commissioner Baglay emphasized India's ongoing dedication to enhancing the capabilities of the Sri Lanka Defense forces, in line with New Delhi's policy of "Security and Growth for All in the Region" (SAGAR) initiative.

The successful deployment of the Indian Navy Dornier aircraft in the past demonstrated its effectiveness in maritime reconnaissance and search and rescue missions. Moreover, it streamlined the standard operating procedures between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Ratnayaka, in a gesture of gratitude, conveyed his appreciation for India's steadfast support, particularly during challenging times. He underscored the enduring bond between the two nations, stating, "Our friends, our neighbouring friends, were gracious enough to assist us. It is not only with this aircraft that we have received India’s assistance. It’s been a longstanding relationship, but in more recent times, when we were going through an economic crisis, India stepped up beyond the call of duty to lend us a hand."

The operational readiness and capabilities of the Dornier aircraft are expected to play a crucial role in tackling shared security challenges within the region. These challenges encompass issues such as drug and human trafficking, smuggling, and search and rescue operations. With its advanced sensor technology, the Dornier equips the Sri Lanka Air Force to effectively protect its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from maritime threats.

(With inputs from agencies)

