/Rain havoc across J&K: NH-44 shut, landslides block roads

Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, disrupting normal life, triggering landslides, and forcing the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and brief intense showers is likely to continue till late afternoon, with a fresh round expected on Thursday morning.

According to rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours, Kathua received the highest precipitation in the Union Territory with 153.4 mm, followed by Samba (133 mm), Udhampur (132.6 mm), Jammu city (62.1 mm), Katra (58.5 mm), Gulmarg (55 mm), Poonch (51 mm), Ramban (49 mm), Batote (46.1 mm), Reasi (44.5 mm), Rajouri (40.8 mm) and Baramulla (37.5 mm). Several other parts of Kashmir also recorded moderate rainfall, including Pahalgam, Kupwara, Awantipora, Qazigund and Srinagar.

The IMD's Srinagar Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms over the plains of Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch, while the upper catchments of Ramban, Doda, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Baramulla and Kupwara are also likely to witness intense showers. The current weather activity is expected to continue until around 3:30–4:00 PM on Wednesday, followed by a brief improvement. Another spell of rain accompanied by heavy showers is expected during the early morning and forenoon hours on Thursday.

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The ongoing wet spell has severely affected road connectivity. Vehicular movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been suspended from both ends after heavy rain triggered mudslides, shooting stones and debris at multiple locations. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe.

In Rajouri district, the Rajouri–Thanamandi Road was blocked at Fatehpur after a landslide dumped debris on the road, halting vehicular movement. Officials said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris and restore traffic, while commuters have been urged to avoid the route until restoration work is completed.