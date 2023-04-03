Rahul Gandhi appeals against conviction in 'Modi surname' case, gets bail
(File photo) Rahul Gandhi Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Gandhi, one of the prominent voices of opposition in Indian politics has been disqualified from Indian parliament over his conviction in 'Modi surname' controversy in a court in Gujarat, the home turf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi, one of the prominent voices of opposition in Indian politics has been disqualified from Indian parliament over his conviction in 'Modi surname' controversy in a court in Gujarat, the home turf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (April 3) filed an appeal against his conviction in defamation case in a court in Surat. Gandhi, one of the prominent voices of opposition in Indian politics has been disqualified from Indian parliament over his conviction in 'Modi surname' controversy in a court in Gujarat, the home turf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow soon)