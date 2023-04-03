ugc_banner

Rahul Gandhi appeals against conviction in 'Modi surname' case, gets bail

Surat, GujaratEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

(File photo) Rahul Gandhi Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Gandhi, one of the prominent voices of opposition in Indian politics has been disqualified from Indian parliament over his conviction in 'Modi surname' controversy in a court in Gujarat, the home turf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (April 3) filed an appeal against his conviction in defamation case in a court in Surat. Gandhi, one of the prominent voices of opposition in Indian politics has been disqualified from Indian parliament over his conviction in 'Modi surname' controversy in a court in Gujarat, the home turf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow soon)

