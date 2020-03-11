Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of destabilising elected Congress govt in MP

Mar 11, 2020

File photo of Rahul Gandhi. Photograph:( IANS )

Story highlights

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi also said the PM may have "missed" noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices and asked him to pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing petrol prices.

The former Congress chief took to Twitter to attack Modi.

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Topics