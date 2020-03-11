Congress ridicules Jyotiraditya Scindia on twitter, calls him a greedy politician

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party saying that he doesn't deserve respect.

The State Congress unit accused him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology.

The party hit out at him by highlighting the key positions, including a berth in the Union council of ministers, he held during his 18 years of association with the Congress.

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

"Under the shelter of Modi-Shah (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) duo?," the state Congress unit tweeted.

Staying one step ahead of the state unit, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal tweeted that Scindia wasn't worthy of the respect he got from the party. The Sevadal also called him a greedy politician.





असल मे दोष उसका नहीं है उसने तो अपनी पुरानी परंपरा को दोहराया है दोष तो हमारा है जो उसको इतनी इज्जत दिया वह इस लायक नहीं था। — Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMP) March 10, 2020 ×

(With inputs from PTI)