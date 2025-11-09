/Punjab AAP MLA accused of rape flees to Australia, calls charges 'political conspiracy'

Punjab AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, who faces rape charges, has reportedly fled to Australia. The Sanour MLA, who has been on the run since September 2, remained elusive despite raids at his possible hideouts. A look-out notice was also issued against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA by the Patiala police.

In the video interview on Friday with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel, Pathanmajra claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail". After refusing all his allegations, Pathanmajra labelled the case a "political conspiracy", which aims at silencing voices that speak for Punjab's people.

"In Punjab, ministers and MLAs are not consulted on key matters. Freedom of speech is being curtailed. After losing in Delhi, those leaders have now taken over Punjab, and they are ruining it the same way," he alleged. However, he expressed full faith in the judiciary, according to the news agency PTI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The court launched proclaimed offender proceedings

Meanwhile, a Patiala court has already initiated proclaimed offender proceedings against Pathanmajra after he failed to appear in connection with the rape case. He escaped police custody when the Punjab Police went to Karnal in Haryana to apprehend him.

Later, cops claimed that gunshots were fired, and stones were pelted by the supporters of Pathanmajra after they went to apprehend him in the Dabri village of Karnal district, where he was at a residence of a relative. However, the legislature denied his involvement in the firing and claimed that he escaped after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".