/Pune poisoning plot: 700-page chargesheet details alleged plan to target 15,000 during Muharram procession

Mumbai: A suspected poisoning plot targeting a large religious gathering has come to light in Pune, with investigators alleging that a 39-year-old man prepared thousands of toxic capsules ahead of a Muharram procession in the city.

The police investigation centres on allegations that the man had planned to expose around 15,000 people to poison during the procession in June. Investigators say the preparations involved the procurement of more than 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used as a rodenticide.

According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly spent nearly two weeks at a lodge in Mumbai’s Dongri area before the incident. Police claim that it was during this stay that he assembled more than 15,000 capsules containing the poisonous substance. The alleged preparations have now been detailed in a 700-page chargesheet submitted by the police.

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How the alleged plot unfolded

Investigators allege that the accused first arranged for a large quantity of zinc phosphide before beginning preparations for the capsules.

The police case suggests that the quantity of the toxic substance and the number of capsules allegedly prepared were linked to the intended scale of the attack.

The alleged target was a Muharram procession in Pune, which was expected to attract a substantial gathering. Police believe the capsules were prepared with the intention of exposing people attending the procession to the poisonous substance.

The investigation has examined the accused’s movements in the days leading up to the event, including his stay in Dongri.

Police allege personal grievance

Investigators have also cited an alleged dispute involving members of the accused’s community as a possible motive.

According to the chargesheet, the man was allegedly angry with certain people within his community. Police are examining whether this grievance played a role in the alleged plan.

The chargesheet sets out the investigators’ version of events, including the alleged procurement of the toxic chemical, the preparation of the capsules and the circumstances surrounding the accused’s stay in Mumbai.

15,000 capsules and a large gathering

The alleged quantity of capsules is a central element of the case. Police claim that more than 15,000 capsules were prepared, raising concerns over the potential scale of the alleged attack had the plan been carried out.

The case is now before the judicial system, where the allegations and evidence presented by investigators will be examined.