Pulwama terror attack triggered decision to scrap Article 35A in J&K: Centre tells Supreme Court

The Indian government on Monday (August 28) told the Supreme Court that the Pulwama terrorist attack, which killed 40 CRPF jawans in 2019, was one of the reasons behind the scrapping of Article 35A and reintegrating Jammu and Kashmir fully into the Indian Union.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, said that citizens have been misguided that the special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir were "not discrimination but a privilege" and also said that "even today two political parties are before this court defending Article 370 and 35A."

He did not mention names of any political parties, but it can be seen as a response to the National Conference and People's Democratic Party's allegation that alleged that the Centre's move resulted in Kashmir losing autonomy and "internal sovereignty".

He told the top court, "It is being said that as if we did something surreptitiously as if we had some sinister plan! a lot of things happened. Pulwama happened in early 2019. and it was done thinking a lot of things in mind such as as sovereignty, national security issues etc in mind."

He said, "Two prominent political parties (NC and PDP) have challenged the decision on the ground that the Kashmiris lost autonomy and internal sovereignty. The truth is that residents of J&K had not enjoyed in full measure the fundamental rights to life, property, settlement and employment under an artificially created distinction between 'permanent residents' and others to deprive the latter of basic rights."

The solicitor general further submitted that the effect of Article 370 was such that by the administrative act of the President and the state government, any part of the Constitution of India with respect to J-K can be amended, altered or even "destroyed" and new provisions can be created.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed on Monday that by enacting Article 35A, fundamental rights of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and others were virtually taken away.

Mehta submitted that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir needed to be repealed because it could not co-exist with the Indian constitution.

The apex court also prima facie agreed with the Centre's submission on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is "subordinate" to the Indian Constitution.

