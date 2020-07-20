Puducherry CM presents budget without LG Kiran Bedi despite her objections

Environment became tense in the Puducherry legislative assembly as the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy carried on delivering the annual budge for the year 2020-2021, despite objections from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Kiran Bedia said she wrote to the Chief Minister earlier today with a request to "send the file for laying AFS and Demand for Grants before Assembly for her to accord considered approval and give fresh date for presenting Budget."

However, she later tweeted in the afternoon claiming that the annual budget had still not reached her.

Annual budget file has still not been released from office of the Chief Minister for Administrative approval by LG, as per UT Act & Business Rules.

Annual budget file has still not been released from office of the Chief Minister for Administrative approval by LG, as per UT Act & Business Rules.

This will lead to a serious financial crisis caused by the office of CM. Ppl of Puducherry pl b informed

The session was scheduled to start on 9:30 am on Monday. However, as Kiran Bedi did not reach the assembly for the inaugural speech, the session got delayed and started at 12 pm.

Kiran Bedi alleged that his letter requesting her to deliver inaugural speech reached Rajnivas at 3:30 am today.

"An intriguing case of Puducherry Assembly without the Budget even seen & approved by (LG) & `trustees` wanting to discuss the rooms, design & more!" she tweeted.

"An intriguing case of Puducherry Assembly without the Budget even seen & approved by (LG) & `trustees` wanting to discuss the rooms, design & more!" she tweeted.

In the budget, the Chief Minister announced abolition of drinking water tax and electricity tax (less than 100 units) for BPL families. "The government has decided to start Nammalvazhvar Agricultural Innovation Program and subsidise crops including grains and paddy," he said.