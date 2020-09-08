PUBG Corporation takes back publishing rights from Tencent in India

After a ban in India, PUBG corporation has decided not to give publishing rights to Tencent Games in India. The decision was announced through a blog post.

"Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said. Tencent, however, has not issued a statement yet.

The decision has been taken almost a week after the Indian government banned the popular game, along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps.

The ban of PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is being seen as a result of the increasing tension on diplomatic front and borders between India and China.

After the ban was announced, China retaliated by calling the ban irrelevant. "The Indian side abused the concept of ''national security'' and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant World Trade Organisation rules. China urges India to correct its wrong practices." Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng.

Few days after the ban, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced a made-in-India alternative to PUBG Mobile called FAU-G — hort for Fearless and United-Guards. He also claimed that 20 per cent of its revenue will be donated to the government's fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer, a trust started by Akshay Kumar.