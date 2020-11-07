Proud that first woman Vice President of USA has Indian roots: Rahul Gandhi

Indian Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after Biden was declared winner of US Presidential Election 2020 by news networks in the USA. The former Indian National Congress president expressed the pride he felt owing to USA's first woman vice-president having roots in India. Gandhi said that he was confident that Biden would 'unite America'.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," tweeted Rahul Gandhi

For Kamala Harris, Rahul Gandhi had these words.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India,"

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan carved out a career as a cancer researcher while her father Donald Harris taught Economics at Stanford University. Kamala Harris' younger sister Maya is a public policy advocate.

Kamala Harris has her family roots in Thulasethirapuram in Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The villagers have been proud of Kamala Harris ever since she was picked as a running mate of Joe Biden.

A few days ago the villagers even prayed for Kamala Harriss' victory. Large posters were erected in the vicinity of the village with Kamala Harris on it.

Villagers gathered in Sri Dharmasastha temple in the village and prayed for her victory.

Kamala Harris is not just first woman to assume Vice-Presidential office but she is also first non-white woman to win Vice-Presidential ticket of a major political party in the USA.