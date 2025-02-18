Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The Qatar Amir and the Indian PM are holding delegation-level talks in the national capital.

He arrived in Delhi on Monday (Feb 17) on a two-day State visit to India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi

(Video: news agency ANI)

Earlier PM Modi extended a rare gesture of hospitality and went to the airport to receive the Emir of Qatar.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X.

@TamimBinHamad

The Emir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at Palam Technical Airport in Delhi.



Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani will be on a State Visit to India on 17-18 February.

The Emir of Qatar is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had previously come to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

He is also set to hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.

Amir of Qatar receives Guard of Honour

The Qatari Amir received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, receives a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan



(Source: DD)

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi along with senior ministers from the government.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and President Droupadi Murmu introduce each other to their respective country's ministers and delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.



(Video: DD News)

The talks between the Qatar Amir and PM Modi are expected to cover various aspects of the bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

Indian PM Narendra Modi holds talks with with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in New Delhi

#IndiaQatarDiplomacy

An exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, after which the Emir of Qatar will meet Murmu, according to the advisory.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate group in that country and is "appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar", the MEA said earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)