Presidential election in India: 115 nominations filed, but only two candidates will contest for the post

A total of 115 nomination papers for the Presidential elections were filed out of which NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination. The announcement was made in a press briefing addressed by Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Modi.

The process of filing nomination papers, which had commenced on June 15, concluded on June 29.

“During the period of filing of nomination papers, I had received 115 nomination papers. Out of these, 28 nomination papers pertaining to 26 candidates were rejected at the time of presentation itself, under section 5B(4) of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Act, 1952, as they were not accompanied by a certified copy of the electoral roll,” Modi said.

“The remaining 87 Nomination papers pertaining to 72 candidates were taken up for scrutiny today, the 30th June, at 11 am by me. Out of the 87 nomination papers taken up for scrutiny, 79 were rejected during the course of the scrutiny under section 5B(1)(a) for want of a requisite number of proposers and seconders; and under section 5C, not accompanied by the requisite deposit of rupees fifteen thousand; of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952,” he added.

Upon conclusion of the entire scrutiny process held today, the Secretary-General further said, the nomination papers for the Presidential elections filed by Murmu and Sinha were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination.

After the last date for withdrawal of candidature on July 2, a ‘List of Contesting Candidates’ containing the names of the candidates in alphabetical order together with their addresses will be prepared and published in the Gazette of India and also in the State Gazettes, said Modi.

He also mentioned that the poll will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

(with inputs from agencies)

