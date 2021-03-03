President Ram Nath Kovind receives coronavirus vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday as he urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his daughter, was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital, Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/xf6VQ6pIwS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021 ×

According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jkZGkcRTJp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021 ×

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi. India had begun its second phase of vaccination for people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 years old from March 1.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," India's prime minister said in a tweet.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," India's prime minister added.

Health officials said although vaccination will be free at government centres in the capital, a set charge with a cap of Rs 250 per dose could be taken by private facilities.