President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's Kali Mandir, which was destroyed by Pakistan Army in 1971

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence, inaugurated the renovated Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka during his visit to the country.

The historic mandir is dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Kali and while addressing the Indian community, the President said that he sees the occasion as "a blessing from Maa Kali".

The temple, was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971. The Indian President described the historic temple as a symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding among the people of India and Bangladesh.

"This morning, I went to the historic Ramna Kali temple where I had the privilege of inaugurating the renovated temple. I look at it as a blessing from Maa Kali," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the renovated Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka.

"I have been told that the governments and the people of Bangladesh and India helped in restoring the temple which was demolished by the Pakistani forces during the war of liberation," Kovind said.

He added, "This marks an auspicious finale to my visit to Bangladesh. This temple is the symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding among the people of India and Bangladesh."

Ramna Kali Mandir was demolished

The temple was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971 when they launched 'Operation Searchlight' to attack unarmed Bengalis. The temple is located at the heart of the capital city Dhaka. They set the temple and several important installations on fire in March 1971.

"The Indian president opened the extended part of the Kali temple, offered special prayers and exchanged greetings with those involved in running the temple," a spokesman of the temple said.

"President Kovind and his family members offered an exclusive special prayer inside the newly-inaugurated part of the temple," a Hindu priest familiar with the visit said.