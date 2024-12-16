New Delhi, India

During his visit to New Delhi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka said in a joint statement that the island nation will not permit the use of its territory in any manner inimical to the security of India.

“Some bilateral agreements were exchanged today and I also invite honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka. I have also given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any manner that is detrimental to the interests of India. The cooperation of India will flourish, and I want to reassure you about our continued support for India,” Disanayaka said in a joint press conference with PM Modi in New Delhi.

Sri Lanka's assurance comes amid China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean with its 'Mission Indian Ocean', which raises strategic concerns for India.

After China took over Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port after Colombo failed to repay its debt to China, it has been using the port for docking its surveillance and spy ships. Over the last two years, Beijing has stationed its 25,000-tonne satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 at the port on multiple occasions, raising alarm for New Delhi due to its proximity to India’s southern coast.

Dissanayake has also shown his strong commitment to protecting Sri Lankan territory from anti-India activities in the past. Soon after his appointment as the President in October, Dissanayake told Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Colombo, “Sri Lankan territory would never (be) allowed to be used in a manner inimical to India's security interests.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Dissanayake engaged in a bilateral discussion in New Delhi, which focused on strengthening India-Sri Lankan ties in various areas, including defence, investment, and trade.

The Sri Lankan President will be attending a business event in Delhi aimed at promoting commercial allegiance between the two countries. He is also expected to visit Bodh Gaya.

