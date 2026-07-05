/Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party announces to fight Bankipur assembly byelection

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said he will contest the upcoming byelection from Bihar's Bankipur assembly constituency. While making the announcement in Patna he said that the bypoll would be a “referendum on the working of the two-month-old government of Samrat Choudhary”.

He also said that if BJP wins the bypoll he will concede that the Bihar government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has strong support of people of Bihar.

"If the BJP wins, I will have no hesitation in conceding that they continue to enjoy public support. If we win, it shall be for them to read the writing on the wall," Kishor said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While announcing his candidature, Kishor appealed to the people of Bankipur saying, "The people of Bankipur are the richest and the most educated in Bihar. Let them vote for the best. If they feel they can repose their trust in me, I urge them to vote for me... Even as the lone MLA of my party, I shall outweigh the remaining 242 ones in the assembly."

BJP leader Nitin Nabin was the MLA from the Bankipur assembly constituency but after his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nabin resigned and the seat fell vacant. Bypoll for the constituency is scheduled on July 30, and the counting of votes will be conducted on August 3.

Jan Suraaj Party failed in Bihar elections

Notably, in the state assembly election held in November last year the Jan Suraaj Party contested on all 238 seats but failed to win a single constituency.

The election was swept away by the BJP-JD(U) alliance. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while JD(U) won 85 seats.