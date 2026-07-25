/Pralhad Joshi assigned Education Ministry charge; President accepts Pradhan's resignation

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, while Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi will take additional charge of the Education Ministry, according to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Joshi currently serves as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.

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Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," the statement reads.

The development comes hours after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister following weeks of intense protests in the national capital led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the paper leak in the NEET 2026 exam and wider concern over the education minister.

The CJP, which has put Pradhan's resignation as a key demand, has called off its protests at Jantar Mantar after meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

In his official resignation letter, Pradhan expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and cabinet colleagues for their support during his tenure.

Who is the new Education Minister?

Born in Vijayapura, Karnataka, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi has represented the Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.

The 63-year-old BJP leader began his political journey as an RSS loyalist and rose through the party ranks before taking on key responsibilities in the Union government.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kadasiddeshwar Arts College in Hubballi. He initially dabbled in the business world before entering active politics. Joshi first gained regional prominence in the early 1990s when he led a high-profile movement to hoist the Indian National Flag at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan.

He entered the Lok Sabha in 2004 and went on to win five consecutive terms from the Dharwad constituency, helping establish the seat as a BJP stronghold.

Between 2012 and 2016, he served as the Karnataka BJP president. He later moved to national politics and served on the Lok Sabha Panel of Chairpersons before joining the Union government.