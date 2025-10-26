/Policeman accused of raping Maharashtra doctor who died by suicide arrested

Maharashtra Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, accused in the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in the state’s Satara district, was arrested on Saturday evening hours after a co-accused had been nabbed from a farmhouse near Pune. Earlier in the morning, a team from the Phaltan police arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the woman doctor had named in her suicide note, from Pune. PSI Badane arrived at the Phaltan Rural Police Station and surrendered, said Satara SP Tushar Doshi. Bankar, accused of mentally harassing the victim and now facing an abetment of suicide charge, was produced before a Satara district court, which sent him to police custody for four days.

The woman doctor from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra was posted at a government hospital in Satara district. She was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan in Satara district. Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up in the probe.

Police said Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided. She had allegedly called him and chatted with him before ending her life, they said.

Doctor cremated, kin demand capital punishment for accused

Meanwhile, the doctor was cremated at her native place in Beed’s Wadwani tehsil on Friday night. Her relatives demand capital punishment for the accused.

One relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital where she worked. “Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports, as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into,” the relative said.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas demanded that the MP who allegedly tried to pressure the woman doctor be made an accused in the case, but he did not name the leader.

The woman’s two cousins, who are also doctors, alleged that the hospital administration assigned her post-mortem duties only to harass her.

The woman's family said she wanted to do post-graduation and was preparing for it. “Her father is a farmer; he is not an educated person. I am a teacher and I took her to Beed for schooling. She did not want to stop at MBBS, but wanted to pursue MD in medicine, ENT or non-clinical branches,” said her uncle.