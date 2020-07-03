PM Narendra Modi vs Xi Jinping: How are they different in dealing with challenges?

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered global uncertainly and China is looking to benefit from that. Chinese president Xi Jinping has betrayed allies to push his expansionist plans and is using money to buy global influence.

On the other hand, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building alliances helping the world with medical supplies.

The Chinese president tackled the worst health crisis in a century by staying out of the public eye, wherein Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the country at least five times since the Wuhan virus reached India.



Also Read: Why do leaders visit warzones?



From the announcement of the lockdown to the unveiling of the economic package, Prime Minister Modi has been at the front and centre of India's response.

India stood by China as a friend at a time when the coronavirus crisis was at its peak and even provided them with 15 tonnes of medical supplies.



Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit gives a clear message to Beijing

In return, Chinese forces clashed with Indian Army personnel along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladhak.

At a time when there is a trust deficit in global leadership, Narendra Modi has tried to shape India's position as a global consensus builder.

While Xi Jinping has used the pandemic to embark on a global campaign to amass more power, India’s PM Narendra Modi approach to COVID-19 has reaffirmed India's position as a steady partner in an hour of crisis.



