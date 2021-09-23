PM Narendra Modi 'talking technology' with leading American CEOs from key sectors

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his engagements in the US on Thursday (September 23) by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors.

The official handle of the office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted that PM Modi has highlighted the vast economic opportunities India has to offer.

The President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon even expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other digital India efforts.

PM Modi held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone before his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris.

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India's push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and Internet of Things (IoT).

