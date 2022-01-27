PM Modi to host India-Central Asia virtual summit today; Afghanistan on agenda

A day after the Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on Thursday to take ties to "newer heights".

The virtual summit will be attended by Presidents from Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India had proposed a visit by the Central Asian leaders as chief guests during the Republic Day celebrations however they could not attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The key focus area during the summit is likely to be trade and culture with the Afghanistan issue likely to be addressed in detail as part of regional security.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated earlier that it is the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the highest level.

The MEA had added that it was a reflection of growing engagement in India's "extended neighbourhood". PM Modi had visited all central Asian countries during his first term in office in 2015.

The India-Central Asia dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level was held last month between 18-20 December.

