PM Modi sends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bangladesh PM; assures support on health sector

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Friday sending greeting on the occasion of Eid ul Azha and assuring support for the country's health sector amidst COVID pandemic.

Highlighting that the "festival of Eid ul Azha which is also celebrated in several parts of India" shows "deep historical and cultural links" between both the countries, PM said, "We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries."

Lauding the steps taken by Hasina govt to deal with the COVID crisis, PM said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times."

Adding that India remains "available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector."

India in its second tranche of COVID emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh sent 1,00,000 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves. The first tranche consisted of 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-cover.

Both leaders had spoken to each other on 29th April to discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

