PM Modi says India's economic and banking systems are strong

Indian economic and banking system is strong and won't be affected by the turmoil currently rocking global markets, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during a conclave.

"Amidst a global crisis, today India's economic system is strong, the banking system is strong. This is the power of our institutions," Modi said at an India Today gathering.

His comments were made amid global economic turmoil after the recent collapse of two American banks—Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

The authorities have rescued lenders on the edge but the collapse caused a sharp decline in stocks of the banking system worldwide and also led to massive concerns over the global financial system.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s intense attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi further said that the success of India's democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it.

The Indian prime minister also hailed the strength of the country's various institutions. He said that such strength has led to increasing participation of people in elections, the successful conduct of many polls during the COVID-19, a strong economy and banking system amid a global crisis, and the administration of more than 220 crore vaccine doses against the coronavirus.

During the conclave, he said, "Whatever India is achieving today, it is due to the power of our democracy, the power of our institutions. It seems to me that this success is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking our democracy and institutions."

