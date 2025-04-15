Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his long-time admirer, Rampal Kashyap, during a visit to Haryana's Yamunanagar. Kashyap had made a 14-year vow to wear footwear only after the BJP strongman became Prime Minister, and he got to meet him.

True to his word, Kashyap walked barefoot for 14 years until he finally met Modi on April 14.

During their meeting, Modi gifted Kashyap a new pair of shoes and even helped him put them on. Modi shared a heartwarming video of their encounter on social media, showcasing Kashyap's devotion and their special moment together.

"At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he would only wear footwear after I became the PM and he got to meet me.

"I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection. But I want to request everyone who takes up such vows -- I cherish your love... Please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!" PM Modi posted on X.

'I had the opportunity to make him wear shoes'

In another post, PM Modi said, "Today I had the good fortune of meeting Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal in Yamunanagar, Haryana. He had taken a vow... Today I had the opportunity to make him wear shoes."

In the clip, shared on Instagram by the Indian prime minister, Kashyap, donning a white kurta pyjama, could be seen walking towards PM Modi barefoot.

The two then shake hands, where PM Modi asks Kashyap, "Why did you do so (remain barefoot for so long)? Why did you trouble yourself?"

Kashyap replies, saying that it has been 14 years since he went barefoot.

Picking up a pair of grey shoes, PM Modi tells him, "Toh Aaj Hum Tumko Juta Pehna Rahe Hai, Lekin Baad Mein Phir Kabhi Aise Karna Nahi (I am going to make you wear shoes today, but don't do so in the future)."

He then asks if Kashyap felt comfortable wearing his new pair of shoes.

Giving Kashyap a pat on his shoulder, PM Modi tells him, "Keep wearing shoes regularly."

PM Modi laid the foundation for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit in Yamunanagar at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant.