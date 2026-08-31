/PM Modi, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian to meet today in Bishkek

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Monday (Aug 31), their first face-to-face meeting since a devastating war erupted in West Asia earlier this year.
The bilateral happens ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital. The two last met in person in October 2024 on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, shortly after Pezeshkian took office.
They have spoken by phone several times since fighting began on 28 February, when US and Israeli attacked Iran. Those conversations focused on de-escalation, civilian protection, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and India’s energy security.
Monday’s meeting comes as the SCO marks its 25th anniversary. The grouping, which now includes India, Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan among its 10 members, is gathering leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is hosting the two-day event.
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Indian officials expect the talks to cover the full range of bilateral ties. Energy supplies, trade and connectivity are also likely to feature.
On the conflict itself, PM Modi is expected to reiterate India’s longstanding position that disputes should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy. New Delhi has consistently called for an immediate de-escalation, protection of civilians and unhindered transit of energy and goods. It has also stressed the safety of Indian nationals in the region. Pezeshkian, for his part, has previously sought a greater role for groupings such as BRICS and SCO in addressing the crisis. Iran President will travel to Delhi in few days for BRICS summit.