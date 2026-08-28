/Putin to take part in SCO summit, meet China's Xi, India's Modi and Iran's Pezeshkian

The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State summit is all set to be held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek from August 31 to September 1, which marks the group's 25th anniversary. Among the leaders to attend the summit are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to take part in the meeting amid war with US and growing economic pressure.

Pakistan and India will be attending the same summit more than a year after their brief conflict in May 2025.

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Indian PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the margins of the upcoming SCO summit, said the government while announcing Modi’s two-nation central Asia tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan beginning Saturday.

A meeting is scheduled between both the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit," said Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India.

"Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship during the meeting between the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," he said further.

The Russian President is also expected to meet China's Xi Jinping and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, according to various media reports.

What is SCO?

SCO or Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State summit was established in 1996 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to ease military tensions and address border disputes after the Soviet Union broke into several small countries.

Uzbekistan joined when the SCO was formally established in 2001, while India and Pakistan became full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.