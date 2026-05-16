/PM Modi extends OCI cards to sixth generation for Surinamese-Hindustani diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India is extending Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card eligibility for the Surinamese-Hindustani community from the fourth to the sixth generation, recognising their enduring ties to the country despite a complex migration history spanning more than 150 years.

Speaking at a diaspora event in the Netherlands, PM Modi described the community as a "living bridge" between India and Europe. "The true strength of the relationship between India and the Netherlands lies in all of you," he said. "You are the living bridge of this partnership. Therefore, the Government of India has extended the eligibility for the OCI Card for the Surinamese Hindustani community from the fourth generation to the sixth generation."

The Surinamese-Hindustani community, numbering around 120,000 in the Netherlands, represents the largest and oldest Indian-origin group in continental Europe. Their ancestors were indentured labourers from Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal who arrived in Suriname aboard the ship Lalla Rookh on 5 June 1873. After Suriname's independence in 1975, many migrated a second time to the Netherlands, creating a distinctive "twice-migrant" identity that blends Indian, Caribbean and Dutch influences.

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Central to their cultural continuity is Sarnami, a creole language derived from Bhojpuri and Awadhi with Dutch elements, still spoken in areas like The Hague. The community has preserved traditions such as Baithak Gana folk music, with artists like fifth-generation singer Raj Mohan pioneering a unique Sarnami-Bhojpuri style that has collaborated with Indian musicians, including Anup Jalota.

PM Modi highlighted the Indian diaspora's role in strengthening bilateral ties. "The Netherlands will become the natural gateway for Indian businesses entering Europe," he said. "In this journey, our diaspora can serve as a trusted bridge... This will also create greater opportunities for Indians settled here to engage with high-quality products from India."

He also expressed gratitude to the Dutch people and government, noting their appreciation for the community's contributions. "Every Indian takes pride in the contribution you are making to Dutch society and to the economy here. On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warm wishes to the people of this country."

The announcement builds on India's recognition of prominent community members through the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. Recipients include community leader Ram Lakhina (2009), Saleh Wahid (2011), former Hague Deputy Mayor Satnarainsing Rabin Baldew Singh (2014), and Eugene Rhuggenaath (2021), former Prime Minister of Curaçao. The move is seen as a significant step in deepening India's engagement with its far-flung diaspora.