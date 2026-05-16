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‘No need to worry about fuel price hikes’: 5 fuel-efficient cars that can save you money

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 16, 2026, 20:02 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 20:02 IST

With fuel prices constantly fluctuating, finding a car that delivers excellent mileage is critical. Automakers now offer advanced pure petrol and strong hybrid models that achieve between 25.19 km/l and 27.97 km/l, allowing drivers to drastically cut their daily running costs.

The fuel price challenge
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(Photograph: AI)

The fuel price challenge

With petrol prices remaining volatile, upgrading to a highly efficient vehicle is a practical financial solution. Transport experts note that choosing a car with advanced engine technology instantly reduces your daily running costs.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

According to official Maruti Suzuki data, the Grand Vitara strong hybrid delivers an exceptional ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 km/l. Autocar India confirms its electric motor easily handles low-speed city traffic without burning any petrol.

Honda City e:HEV
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Honda City e:HEV

As per Honda Cars India's official specifications, the City e:HEV achieves an impressive 27.13 km/l. Automotive reviews by Overdrive note that its dual-motor setup seamlessly shifts between electric and engine modes to maximise fuel savings.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio

According to the official Maruti Suzuki website, the Celerio remains India's most fuel-efficient pure petrol hatchback at 26.68 km/l. As per multiple media reports, its lightweight platform and K10C engine keep daily commuter expenses incredibly low.

Maruti Suzuki Swift
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(Photograph: AI)

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Based on ARAI certification data reported by Autocar India, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT delivers 25.75 km/l. The publication highlights that its new Z-series engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

According to official Maruti Suzuki brochure figures, the 1.0-litre Wagon R provides a highly frugal fuel consumption rate of 25.19 km/l. AutoX reviews consistently praise the vehicle for its spacious interiors and steady, low-cost running expenses.

The long-term advantage
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(Photograph: AI)

The long-term advantage

While strong hybrid models demand a higher initial showroom price, their massive fuel efficiency offsets the investment over time. Financial analysts calculate that high-mileage drivers can easily recover the extra costs through daily petrol savings.

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