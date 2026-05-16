/‘No need to worry about fuel price hikes’: 5 fuel-efficient cars that can save you money

With fuel prices constantly fluctuating, finding a car that delivers excellent mileage is critical. Automakers now offer advanced pure petrol and strong hybrid models that achieve between 25.19 km/l and 27.97 km/l, allowing drivers to drastically cut their daily running costs.
With petrol prices remaining volatile, upgrading to a highly efficient vehicle is a practical financial solution. Transport experts note that choosing a car with advanced engine technology instantly reduces your daily running costs.
According to official Maruti Suzuki data, the Grand Vitara strong hybrid delivers an exceptional ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 km/l. Autocar India confirms its electric motor easily handles low-speed city traffic without burning any petrol.
As per Honda Cars India's official specifications, the City e:HEV achieves an impressive 27.13 km/l. Automotive reviews by Overdrive note that its dual-motor setup seamlessly shifts between electric and engine modes to maximise fuel savings.
According to the official Maruti Suzuki website, the Celerio remains India's most fuel-efficient pure petrol hatchback at 26.68 km/l. As per multiple media reports, its lightweight platform and K10C engine keep daily commuter expenses incredibly low.
Based on ARAI certification data reported by Autocar India, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT delivers 25.75 km/l. The publication highlights that its new Z-series engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
According to official Maruti Suzuki brochure figures, the 1.0-litre Wagon R provides a highly frugal fuel consumption rate of 25.19 km/l. AutoX reviews consistently praise the vehicle for its spacious interiors and steady, low-cost running expenses.
While strong hybrid models demand a higher initial showroom price, their massive fuel efficiency offsets the investment over time. Financial analysts calculate that high-mileage drivers can easily recover the extra costs through daily petrol savings.