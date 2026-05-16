/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allocates Cabinet portfolios, keeps Home and Urban Development departments

Days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay on Saturday announced the portfolio allocation for his Cabinet ministers. Governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the distribution of departments among the nine ministers who were sworn in along with Vijay on May 10.

The new government led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has drawn attention after forming the government with the support of Congress, Left parties, IUML and VCK following the Assembly elections.

Vijay retains key ministries

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Chief Minister Vijay has retained several major departments, including Public, General Administration, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women and Youth Welfare, Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Water Supply.

The allocation indicates that Vijay intends to directly oversee governance, law and order, welfare programmes and urban infrastructure projects in the state.

Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan has been given charge of the Finance department along with Pensions and Pension Allowances. The move is being seen as an attempt to bring administrative experience into the new government.

Who got which portfolio

TVK leader N Anand has been allotted Rural Development and Water Resources, including Panchayats, Poverty Alleviation and Irrigation Projects.

Aadhav Arjuna will handle Public Works and Sports Development, while Dr KG Arunraj has been assigned Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

The only woman minister in the Cabinet, S Keerthana, has been entrusted with the Industries and Investment Promotion portfolio.

Other ministers include P Venkataraman, who will oversee Food and Civil Supplies along with Consumer Protection, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, who has been assigned Energy, Resources and Law.

Rajmohan will head School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, while Dr TK Prabhu has been given charge of Natural Resources, Minerals and Mines.