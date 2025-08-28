/PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to meet on sidelines of SCO summit - Details out

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President XI Jinping are likely to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin on August 31. Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the date. The development comes as India and China are actively working to reset their bilateral relations amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war. PM Modi will be in China from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO Summit. As many as 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be in China amid geopolitical tensions over Trump's trade war and global uncertainties. Notably, Prime Minister Modi and the Chinese Premier will meet after an year in a visit that will be PM Modi's first to China in seven years.

India-China resetting ties

India and China are cautiously working to reset their strained bilateral ties through diplomatic engagements and high-level meetings. Amid past border tensions and geopolitical shifts, both sides aim to stabilise relations by resuming dialogue, enhancing communication, and managing disputes without escalation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India from August 18–19, signaled a major shift toward easing tensions and restoring cooperation between the two Asian powers. He met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval to revive dialogue after years of strained relations due to border clashes and geopolitical friction.

Both sides agreed to strengthen communication channels, resume talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), and explore practical steps to ensure peace along the disputed boundary. Confidence-building measures and the early resolution of border issues were central to the discussions. India and China decided to restart direct flights, reopen border trading posts (like Nathu La and Lipulekh), and simplify visa procedures for religious pilgrims and business travelers. This includes resuming access to key spiritual sites such as Kailash Mansarovar. Beijing agreed to lift bans on critical exports to India, including rare earths, fertilizers, and infrastructure equipment, providing a boost to Indian manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

The visit comes amid increasing economic tension with the US, particularly over new tariff policies under Donald Trump. Both India and China voiced their opposition to protectionism and emphasized the need for stable, rules-based trade. The visit also paved the way for Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming trip to Tianjin for the SCO Summit, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping for the first time in a year. Both countries see this as a critical moment to recalibrate their partnership and avoid further confrontation. Currently, the SCO membership consists of 10 nations — India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017. During 2022-23, India held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.