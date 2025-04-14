Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (Apr 14), accused the Congress party of spreading "votebank ka virus" for opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming they prioritize vote bank politics over social welfare.

He also criticized the grand old party for treating SC and ST communities as "second-class citizens.

"Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them," PM Modi said during his address in Haryana's Hisar.

"In the time of Congress, the doors of the bank used to not even open for SC, ST OBC; loan, welfare, everything was just a dream, but now the biggest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts are SC, ST brothers and sisters," he added.

He said that there were "lakhs of hectares of land" under the Waqf board, yet the property and the assets weren't utilised effectively to benefit the poor and needy.

"There are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of Waqf. If benefits from Waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefited them. But on land mafia benefitted from these properties," the prime minister said.

'The loot of the poor will stop'

The Indian prime minister stated that the change in the Waqf law and the amendments made to the act would stop the "loot of land".

"The loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law. Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board...Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice."

He then accused Congress of "humiliating" Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating that the grand old party fought elections against Ambedkar.

"We should not forget what Congress did to Babasaheb. Congress humiliated him while he was alive. They made him lose elections twice. Congress even tried to erase his memory. Congress also tried to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas forever. Dr Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, but Congress has become the destroyer of the Constitution," he said.

PM Modi said that the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were treated like "second-class citizens" by the Congress.

"Congress treated SCs, STs, and OBCs as second-class citizens in this country. While Congress leaders enjoyed luxuries like swimming pools, only 16 out of every 100 households in villages had access to piped water and among those affected the most were SCs, STs, and OBCs. In just six to seven years, our government provided water connections to over 12 crore rural households. Now, 80 out of every 100 rural homes have access to clean water, and we are committed to taking that number to 100 per cent," he said.

