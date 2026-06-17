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Patna to be renamed as 'Pataliputra'? This is what we know about Samrat Choudhary’s proposal

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 17:22 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 17:22 IST
Patna to be renamed as 'Pataliputra'? This is what we know about Samrat Choudhary’s proposal

File image of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary proposed renaming Patna to its ancient name, Pataliputra, while developing new townships. He also vowed a strict crackdown to make Bihar completely crime-free.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, is likely to get a new name under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who announced on Wednesday (June 17) that he has already proposed a new name for the city. He said that Patna will be called Pataliputra, the ancient name of the region.

Speaking at a public outreach camp in the Nadiyawan area of Phulwari Sharif, the Bihar Chief Minister said that Ram Kripal Yadav, former minister Shyam Rajak and other senior colleagues had met him regarding the matter.

"They told me that you are building a township, which is a big one. Patna should now be identified as a new city, Pataliputra," he said.

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Choudhary said that Kankarbagh had been the identity of Patna for a long time. The area was once known as the largest township in the state.

"When I was the Urban Development Minister, I faced many problems in draining water from Kankarbagh. The problem has now been gradually resolved. We are now building new townships," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

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Bihar to be crime-free?

The Bihar Chief Minister also said that he is determined to curb the increasing criminal activities in the state.

"I will cross every limit for the safety of our sisters and mothers, but I will establish good governance in the state. If anybody is a criminal, he will have to leave Bihar. Nobody can stop him. There is no place for criminals here," Choudhary said.

The minister further added that criminals would no longer need to "flee to Nepal".

"There is no place. There is no other way," he added.

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"Yogi Adityanath is in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Suvendu Adhikari is now in West Bengal, and I am here. Nobody can fiddle with the law in Bihar at any cost. We will establish good governance here," he further said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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