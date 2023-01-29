Passenger tries to remove IndiGo flight's emergency exit cover mid-air, FIR lodged

Adding to the list of incidents of unruly passengers being reported on flights, a flyer tried to pull out the cover of an IndiGo flight's emergency exit mid-air.

The incident took place on January 24 on an IndiGo flight flying from Nagpur to Mumbai. The authorities filed an FIR against the passenger.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing," IndiGo was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

IndiGo, however, confirmed that no major security lapse happened during the landing. "There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," stated the airline company.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," it further added.

An FIR was soon lodged by IndiGo against the passenger, who violated the security norms, at the local police station.

"An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing," read a statement issued by IndiGo.

Flight makes emergency landing after a bird hit

In another incident in the aviation industry, an emergency landing was made by an Air Asia flight at Lucknow airport minutes after it took off for Kolkata.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," stated an airport official while speaking to news agency ANI.

Air Asia stated that all the 170 passengers who boarded the flight for Kolkata are safe.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations,” Air Asia said in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it added.

After the bird hit the plane at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the flight's take-off was aborted, said the officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

