A video of Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari giving a speech has been making rounds on social media, with netizens making a comparison of Zardari with ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’, a popular character of TV series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai".

The resemblance between Zardari and Rosesh has shocked netizens, as people find it quite hilarious.

In the video, Rosesh is seen reciting one of his famous quirky poem, and Bilawal Bhutto was giving a speech at the 16th session of the Pakistan National Assembly.

The tone, their voice modulation and the style of delivery - everything matched just perfectly.

People on social media started reacting to it, with hilarious comments.

One of the users commented, "Still Rosesh is better", while another said, "He is a premium quality dubbing artist.”

Another user commented on Instagram, "Please don’t insult Rosesh Sarabhai."

One user also took a jibe at Bhutto, saying, "Rosesh would be a far better politician though."

Indian comedian Zervaan J Bunshah, who posts funny content on Instagram, also posted a video, imitating Bhutto's speech in a hilarious way.

Bunshah was dressed in a black suit just like a delegate and was seen mimicking Bhutto as it seemed he was apparently addressing the other members of Pakistan’s assembly.

“That one random Pakistani reel," read the title of the clip. “Bilullu is delulu," the caption read.

Bhutto has been quite popular among social media since the India-Pakistan engaged in conflict over the last three weeks.