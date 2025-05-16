Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto reminds people of 'Rosesh' from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, netizens crack up | WATCH
Published: May 16, 2025, 16:23 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 16:23 IST
Story highlights
Rosesh is seen reciting one of his famous quirky poem, and Bhutto was giving a speech at the 16th session of the Pakistan National Assembly. India News trending pakistan
A video of Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari giving a speech has been making rounds on social media, with netizens making a comparison of Zardari with ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’, a popular character of TV series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai".
The resemblance between Zardari and Rosesh has shocked netizens, as people find it quite hilarious.
In the video, Rosesh is seen reciting one of his famous quirky poem, and Bilawal Bhutto was giving a speech at the 16th session of the Pakistan National Assembly.
The tone, their voice modulation and the style of delivery - everything matched just perfectly.
People on social media started reacting to it, with hilarious comments.