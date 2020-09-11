Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border shot dead by BSF, Pak disowns bodies

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead 2 Pakistani drug peddlers who were trying to cross the international border on Wednesday. They were shot dead by 91st battalion of the BSF at around 12.30 am on that day. The drug peddlers were trying to sneak past the border in the Anupgarh sector in Rajasthan.

One of the dead has been identified as Shahbaz Ali from the Pakistani national identity card recovered from him.

Pakistan Rangers, the force that patrols the border on Pakistani side disowned the bodies even after they were informed about the drug peddlers. BSF personnel then performed the last rites and buried the bodies of the drug peddlers.

The drug peddlers had thrown five packets across the fence and were trying to cross it. On being challenged by Indian forces they ran back and were shot dead.

8 Kgs of heroin, two pistols and one nightvision enabled binocular has been recovered from the smugglers.

BSF has foiled multiple attempts in past to smuggle drugs across the border.