All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday (May 4) slammed Pakistan, calling the nation a “failed state” that fuels the “poison of terrorism”. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong action so that Pakistan would “think 100 times” before attacking India again.

“We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again,” Owaisi said at a public meeting.

He also hit back at Pakistan for questioning India’s evidence after terrorist attacks, especially the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn't we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists,” Qwaisi said, as quoted by ANI.

Owaisi also brought up the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, saying, “The 26/11 attacks happened. I know a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just gotten married a few days before, and she was at VT Station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She, too, was killed.”

‘Pakistan will never admit’: Owaisi

He further accused Pakistan, saying, “Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from its land come and kill people in India. The time to try and convince Pakistan is over,” he asserted.

Owaisi called for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack to be officially recognised as martyrs, condemning the politicisation of terrorism.

“I’m saying this with great responsibility, without letting emotions overpower me: it’s time for a response, not reflection. Otherwise, every few months, we’ll keep facing attacks, whether our Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris are targeted,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday (May 3) at a rally in Bahadurganj, Owaisi stressed that Pakistan would never allow India to live in peace.

“Pakistan is a failed nation, and these forces will never let India live in peace. Today is the time to give them a befitting reply. So that this poison of terror ends forever,” he declared.