Pakistan, China together form a potent threat, says Indian Army chief General Naravane

India's Army chief General Naravane said today that Pakistan continues to "embrace terrorism and continues to use terror as state policy."

"We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our choosing with precision. It is a clear message we have sent across," the Army chief said on the Pakistan threat.

"We have zero-tolerance for terror," he added.

General Naravane said the forces are "ready to meet any eventuality".

"We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of," the Army chief added on tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) with China.

Naravane said that eight round of talks has been conducted between India and China on the situation at the LAC with another round due to take place.

Naravane said the Army faced two principal challenges namely COVID-19 and situation along India's northern borders involving China.

"We are alert and ever ready to meet challenges," the Army chief asserted.

"Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away," he added.

Naravane said a broad roadmap is being prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled Army to meet challenges of the future.

On the Chinese activities, the Army chief said every year the PLA comes to traditional training areas which have been vacated.

"They were in depth area of Tibet plateau with no reduction in friction area," he added.