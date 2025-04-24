Michael Rubin, an ex-Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, likened the harrowing Pahalgam terrorist attack to the October 7, which was a surprise assault launched by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The militants murdered close to 1200 people, abducted hundreds and injured thousands. Some of those kidnapped are still being held.

Advertisment

Also read: Pakistan provoked, India punished: India's war on Pak terror, from Uri to Pulwama; how India redrew the rules

During an interaction with India-based news agency ANI, Rubin slammed Pakistan for involvement in the Pahalgam attack. He also compared it with the October 7 attacks, saying that the way Hamas specifically killed Jews, Hindus were also targeted.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi breaks tradition, switches to English to send global signal on fight against terrorism

Advertisment

'Pakistanis are trying the same tactic now'

He said, "That is exactly what went on when October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. It was directed specifically against Jews and not only against Jews, but among the most liberal Jews who were most prone to wanting peace and normalcy with the Gaza Strip."

Also read: 'Do Not Travel': US issues advisory for Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisment

"Targeting a vacation resort, middle-class Hindus, it is evident that the Pakistanis are trying the same tactic now. It should be no more successful for Pakistan than it was for Hamas. And frankly, it's now the duty of India to do to Pakistan and to Pakistan's ISI what Israel did to Hamas. It's time to wipe out the leadership of the ISI to treat them as a designated terror group and demand that every country that is an ally of India, every country that is an ally of the world's largest democracy, do the same," Rubin further stated.

Also read: 'You sons of dogs': Palestinian president Abbas slams Hamas, urges release of hostages

'Pulwama 2.0 moment'

Former J&K Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid on Wednesday claimed that the Pahalgam attack was a "Pulwama 2.0 moment". He added that India must respond back something to how Israel reacts to Hamas.

While talking to news agency ANI, Vaid said that the terrorist attack at the picnic spot in Pahalgam was similar to the October 7 attack carried out by Palestine's terror outfit Hamas in Israel.

Watch: Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi says those responsible will be punished beyond their imagination

"This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel. It's not a coincidence that Asim Munir (Pakistan Army chief) uttered illogical words two days back, and then such an attack takes place where the religion of the tourists was asked," the former DGP said.

"Our response should be appropriate, something like how Israel responded," he added.

The October 7 attack marked the beginning of the Gaza war, leading to a significant escalation in violence and a humanitarian crisis in the region. Now, people on social media have urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to similar steps as Israel.