The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists has in its preliminary report pointed to an operational nexus between Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Pakistan Army, reported ZEE News TV, citing sources.

According to the preliminary NIA report, the plan is believed to have been formalised at Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Pakistan, allegedly under directives issued by senior ISI operatives.

The source added that top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Farooq Ahmad played a pivotal role in the attack and is believed to be hiding in PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir).

The NIA investigation has helped nab close to 75 On Ground Workers (OGWs) connected to the Pahalgam terror attack. The national probe agency has intensified its crackdown on the people who allegedly helped the terrorists in executing the dastardly attack.

The NIA is also preparing to question two key OGWs — Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain — both currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, reported The New Indian Express.

A LeT associates, the duo had helped terrorists in 2023 to attack Army convoys in Bhata Dhurian and Totagali.

Meanwhile the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revisited the Baisaran meadow for three-dimensional, or 3D, mapping of the site on Wednesday (April 30).

The technique will help the investigating team to reconstruct the scene and understand the duration, exact location, and routes taken by the terrorists in carrying out the attack.

According to reports, the NIA team was also accompanied by two teams of forensic experts.

The technology creates a three-dimensional representation of an object or area, allowing for visualisation and analysis of its shape, size, and location in a 3D space. Technologies like LiDAR, drones, and stereophotogrammetry are used to provide accurate, graphic-rich visualisation of the attack site in 3D models