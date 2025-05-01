In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have shut more than 1000 religious schools on Thursday over fears of military action from India after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

India has blamed Pakistan for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people on April 22.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, however, later they denied it. Following this, PM Narendra Modi has given "complete operational freedom" to Indian armed forces.

As Pakistan fears a military escalation, the authorities have closed more than 1000 religious schools in PoK, AFP reported.

"We have announced a 10-day break for all madrassas in Kashmir," said Hafiz Nazeer Ahmed, head of the local religious affairs department.

According to a department source, it was "due to tensions at the border and the potential for conflict".

Moreover, the emergency service workers in Muzaffarabad are also bracing for a "possible attack" by India. The workers have begun training schoolchildren on what to do if India attacks.

After the brutal and terrific Pahalgam attack, India has taken big actions against Pakistan, starting with suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and prohibiting Pakistan nationals from visiting India, to many more.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dialed Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately on Wednesday and spoke about the rising tension in the wake of a recent terrorist attack.

Rubio asked Islamabad to cooperate in probing the "unconscionable" terror attack in Pahalgam. While, during his call with Jaishankar, he expressed sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack.

The US State Secretary also asked Pakistan to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam as an official statement by the US noted that both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence, which Pakistan has failed to do so far.

