Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called on Pakistan to condemn the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack and cooperate in an investigation. In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.

During his conversation with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio voiced solidarity. "The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," Bruce said.

LIVE Updates: Pakistan continues unprovoked firing at the border

Indian Army said that during the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were responded to proportionately by the Army.

