Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called on Pakistan to condemn the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack and cooperate in an investigation. In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.
During his conversation with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio voiced solidarity. "The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," Bruce said.
Pakistan continues unprovoked firing at the border
Indian Army said that during the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were responded to proportionately by the Army.
May 01, 2025 10:08 IST
May 01, 2025 09:13 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Here's what BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said
Bhubaneswar, Odisha | BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said, "Leader of BJD, Naveen Patnaik is a stateman, a nationalist. So when the call of nation was there, BJD offered complete support to national issues and central govt. Whoever has targeted India, needs to be punished. At this point of time, all of us must stand united. Army has been given free hand, that is a very welcome move...from day one, Naveen Patnaik has expressed his complete support."
May 01, 2025 08:30 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Pakistan has violated ceasefire for the 7th straight day despite warning, India counters "proportionately".
May 01, 2025 07:51 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: J&K LG Manoj Sinha holds meet with security brass
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security meeting in Jammu, directing officials to dismantle the terror ecosystem by eliminating all local support networks aiding the perpetrators.
The meeting, convened to assess the security situation following the deadly attack, was attended by key officials including J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Additional DGP (CID) Nitish Kumar, LG’s Principal Secretary Mandeep K. Bhandari, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, and DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma of the Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.
"Chaired a security review meeting with DGP Sh. Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials. It is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighborhood. We must be resolute to fulfill this mission," office of J&K LG wrote on X.
May 01, 2025 07:48 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Rubio's separate conversation with Jaishankar and Pak PM
May 01, 2025 07:47 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan again initiated unprovoked firing at the border
Indian Army said that during the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These were responded to proportionately by the Army. Pakistan has started unprovoked firing across the border after Pahalgam attack, getting a befitting reply from Indian Army.