Padma Awards 2024: Some prominent names from the illustrious list 

Padma Awards 2024 have been declared. India's highest civilian awards after Bharat Ratna are given to people with distinguished and exceptional service in many fields ranging from public affairs, sports, art, literature, education and many more. To be conferred either of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan is a great honour and is a formal acknowledgment of the person's excellence on national level. On February 25, 2024, the eve of India's Republic Day, names of 134 Padma awardees were announced as is the custom each year. Out of these, five were awarded Padma Vibhushan. Seventeen Padma Bhushans were awarded while 110 Padma Shri Awards were conferred. Among the awardees there were prominent names like former Indian vice president Venkaiah Naidu, veteran actress Vyjayantimala and more.

Here's a look at some of prominent names from the list of Padma Awardees this year:

Joshna Chinappa (Sports)

One of India's most successful Squash player Joshna Chinappa was awarded Padma Shri. Joshna (37) tasted success at a young age of 14 as she became the national champion. She has 18 senior national titles to her name. She won many international tournaments as well and reached a career-high global ranking of 10 in the year 2016.

Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs)

Venkaiah Naidu is a veteran politician in India who is also a former vice-president. He has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. Naidu was in office from 2017 to 2022. Before his time as the vice-president, he served as minister of various ministries in the national government in India.

Mithun Chakraborty (Art)

Mithun Chakraborty is a veteran actor whose movies were box-office smash-hits in 1980s and 90s. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Rohan Bopanna (Sports)

Rohan Bopanna is India's tennis star who was awarded Padma Shri just days after he earned No. 1 ranking in Men's doubles tennis.

Chiranjeevi (Art)

The southern Indian movie superstar Chiranjeevi has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan. He is one of the most successful movie stars of India.

Vyjayantimala (Art)

Vyjayantimala Bali is a veteran Indian actress, dancer and parliamentarian. A Padma Vibhushan has been conferred upon her.

Young Liu (Trade and Industry)