Army doctor gets Kirti Chakra posthumously for saving lives; paratrooper from J&K gets awarded for bravery

India's President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of the nation's 75th Republic Day, approved 80 gallantry awards including 12 posthumous.

These consist of six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry); and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The Kirti Chakra is considered as India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra, whereas, Shaurya Chakra is the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Army doctor conferred the award posthumously for saving lives in fire

Captain Anshuman Singh, Army Medical Corps, 26TH battalion Punjab Regiment, who was conferred the award posthumously, on July 19, 2023, after witnessing a fibreglass hut engulfed in fire, helped save lives of 4-5 people.

He entered the burning medical investigation room in an attempt to get the vital medical assistance box, but he couldn't make it out because of the intense flames and gusting winds.

Havildar Abdul Majid awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously

Havildar Abdul Majid of 9 Para Special Forces was operating as a squad commander in a search operation in forested areas of the Rajouri sector on Nov 22, 2023. He first helped evacuate injured Captain MV Pranjal of 63 RR.

He then positioned himself next to a naturally occurring cave that was housing terrorists. He fired a grenade to force the terrorist who was hiding to come out, even though the terrorist had hurt him. He walked towards the terrorist, killed him, and eventually succumbed to his injuries later. The Kirti Chakra has been given to him posthumously.

Havildar Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Rifles Grenadiers was part of an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Feb 27, last year, when, during a room intervention exercise he neutralised a terrorist and injured another in a hand-to-hand fight while laying down his own life. He received the Kirti Chakra award posthumously.