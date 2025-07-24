/Over 200 pilots on leave after Air India crash in Ahmedabad, aviation ministry raises 'mental health' concerns

After the horrifying Air India plane crash last month in India's Ahmedabad, over 100 pilots of the aviation company went on medical leave for four days. The junior Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol said on Thursday (July 24) that 51 Commanders and 61 Flight Officers put leave requests after the Boeing 787-Dreamliner crashed, losing thrust mid-air and slamming into a hostel building two km from the airport boundary and killing 274 people. Mohol calls for managing the mental health of the pilots post the deadly incident. The minister said airlines were issued - in February 2023 - notices requiring them to ensure "quick and effective methods to assess mental health" during medical tests. He also said that the airlines and airports were instructed to introduce "standalone and customised training capsules" for flight crew and air traffic controllers with an aim to manage mental health issues.

'We acknowledge...'

Meanwhile, Air India confirmed receipt of four show-cause notices from the Director-General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday for breaching safety standards related to managing crew fatigue and training. "We acknowledge receipt of these notices...related to certain voluntary disclosures made over the last year. We will respond to the said notices..." an Air India spokesperson said on Thursday (July 24).

Air India CEO says no mechanical issue found in probe report

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that the preliminary investigation report into the Ahmedabad crash found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIM) released the investigation report on Saturday (July 12) regarding the crash of AI 171, in which 260 people were killed, including the medical students of the college where the plane crashed. The preliminary report, around 15 pages, was released a month after the deadly crash. The report has revealed details about all the important aspects of the crash.

In a communication marked to select Air India employees, Wilson said, "All mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll." He also pointed out the fact that both the pilots of the aircraft had cleared mandatory pre-flight breath analyser tests.