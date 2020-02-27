'Our hearts go out to families of deceased': US' South and Central Asia bureau calls for calm amid Delhi violence

The US' Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on Thursday expressed solidarity with the deceased and injured in Delhi violence while calling to maintain peace and normlacy in the country.

While retweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for calm on Twitter, SCA department called for calm and urged to maintain peace.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo PM @NarendraModi’s call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence, and respect the right of peaceful assembly."

Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo PM @NarendraModi’s call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence, and respect the right of peaceful assembly. AGW https://t.co/WdVx4W0DMS — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 27, 2020 ×

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last week after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days now while at least 34 people lost their lives. Over 200 were injured.

Also read: Can't let another 1984 happen, says Delhi High Court over Delhi riots

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the situation is under control and is moving towards normalcy.

On Wednesday, in the wake of the violence, the United States embassy issued an advisory in which it told its citizens to "exercise caution" and avoid all-violence affected areas.

Also read: Police remained paralysed, Home Minister Amit Shah should resign, says Sonia Gandhi

"It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas," the advisory read.

In a list of precautionary measures, the embassy asked its citizens to "avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates and to follow the instructions of the local authorities."